Western Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,876 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Motco boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% during the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% during the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $47,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $4.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $454.30. 2,949,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,308,139. The company has a market cap of $363.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $433.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $414.70. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.76 and a 12-month high of $454.57.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

