Western Wealth Management LLC Purchases 59 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $3,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Cintas by 221.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Cintas by 321.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 1,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the third quarter worth $39,000. 62.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTAS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $551.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $560.57.

Cintas Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:CTAS traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $616.49. 97,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,322. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $425.00 and a fifty-two week high of $618.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.81, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $580.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $532.32.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 36.78%. Cintas’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total value of $5,834,198.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,522,608.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

