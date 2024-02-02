Western Wealth Management LLC Purchases 6,320 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 1.3% of Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $15,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of IVW stock traded up $1.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.20. 1,622,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,102,998. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $58.82 and a twelve month high of $80.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.94.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.