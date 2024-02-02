Western Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,144 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,896,000 after acquiring an additional 68,805,989 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,156,000 after purchasing an additional 19,136,345 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 234.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,681,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,323,000 after buying an additional 3,983,231 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 89.5% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,701,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,163,000 after buying an additional 2,220,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,976,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,130,000 after buying an additional 2,021,700 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $58.57. 676,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,842,151. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $44.95 and a 1-year high of $58.60. The company has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.91 and its 200 day moving average is $53.39.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.