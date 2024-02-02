Westpark Capital Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW)

Westpark Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

PANW has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $289.15.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of PANW stock opened at $339.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $107.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $308.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.38. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $154.11 and a one year high of $350.60.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 40,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.07, for a total transaction of $10,909,275.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,395 shares in the company, valued at $231,388,112.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.50, for a total value of $10,602,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,475,567 shares in the company, valued at $434,554,481.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 40,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.07, for a total value of $10,909,275.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,388,112.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 419,426 shares of company stock valued at $119,134,439 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Palo Alto Networks

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 607.1% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.