Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Bought by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WPM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Mechanics Financial Corp boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 200.0% during the third quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 38.6% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 691,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,276. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.15 and its 200 day moving average is $44.85. The company has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of 40.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.80. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of $38.37 and a 52-week high of $52.76.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 57.03%. The firm had revenue of $223.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.33 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.42%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.13.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

