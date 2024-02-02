Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.35

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$8.35 and last traded at C$8.38, with a volume of 427568 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$8.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on WCP shares. ATB Capital reduced their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.50 to C$13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whitecap Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.85.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WCP

Whitecap Resources Trading Down 0.7 %

Whitecap Resources Cuts Dividend

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.96 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.40. The company has a market cap of C$5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67, a PEG ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.65.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0608 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.00%.

Insider Transactions at Whitecap Resources

In related news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,500.00. In other Whitecap Resources news, Senior Officer Thanh Chan Kang purchased 9,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.70 per share, with a total value of C$81,780.00. Also, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,500.00. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 56,400 shares of company stock worth $527,500. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Whitecap Resources

(Get Free Report)

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.