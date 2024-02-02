William Blair Comments on MiX Telematics Limited’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:MIXT)

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of MiX Telematics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 1st. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.42. The consensus estimate for MiX Telematics’ current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for MiX Telematics’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

MIXT has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MiX Telematics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of MiX Telematics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

MiX Telematics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MIXT opened at $9.33 on Friday. MiX Telematics has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $9.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.81 and its 200-day moving average is $6.63. The company has a market capitalization of $226.81 million, a PE ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 1.16.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). MiX Telematics had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $37.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.03 million.

MiX Telematics Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.0609 per share. This is an increase from MiX Telematics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio is 58.06%.

Institutional Trading of MiX Telematics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kopion Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MiX Telematics by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 1,025,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,828,000 after purchasing an additional 53,963 shares during the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MiX Telematics by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 535,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in MiX Telematics by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 464,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP raised its holdings in MiX Telematics by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 451,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 30,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in MiX Telematics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. 40.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery model. It offers MiX Fleet Manager, a commercial fleet management solution comprising MyMiX, an innovative driver engagement platform; MiX Vision, an on-road and in-vehicle video recording solution; MiX Rovi, an in-vehicle display and communications system; MiX RIBAS and DriveMate, an in-cab driving aid solution; MiX Hours of Service, which allows real-time monitoring and compliance; MiX Journey Management, an easy-to-use electronic alternative to paper-based systems; and MiX OEM Connect allows customer instant, direct integration to relevant, and powerful telematics data.

