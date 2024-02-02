WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) Announces Earnings Results

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $90.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.32 million. WisdomTree had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS.
WisdomTree Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:WT traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.07. The company had a trading volume of 348,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,186. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.85. WisdomTree has a one year low of $5.53 and a one year high of $7.55.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in WisdomTree in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree during the 3rd quarter valued at $373,000. 79.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About WisdomTree
WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.
