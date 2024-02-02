Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Price Target Lowered to $61.00 at Barclays

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on XEL. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Xcel Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, November 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $61.14 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.99. The firm has a market cap of $33.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.41. Xcel Energy has a 52 week low of $53.73 and a 52 week high of $71.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 10.88%. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Energy will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.80%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 134,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,891 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 47,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after buying an additional 6,953 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 308,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,680,000 after buying an additional 5,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,574,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

