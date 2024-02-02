Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Shares Purchased by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 751,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $11,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Xerox by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Xerox by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xerox during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Xerox by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Xerox from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Xerox from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

Xerox Stock Up 0.4 %

Xerox stock opened at $18.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.59. Xerox Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $12.06 and a twelve month high of $19.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

