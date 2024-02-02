Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Purchased by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 359,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,205 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.15% of Xylem worth $32,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Xylem by 21.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,741,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,898,969,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521,913 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Xylem by 399.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,951,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360,214 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Xylem by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,731,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211,083 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Xylem by 28.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,868,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,111,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176,790 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth about $197,762,000. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $115.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.59 and a 52-week high of $117.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.81.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 7.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.10%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on XYL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Xylem from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Xylem from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Oppenheimer raised Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Xylem from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.20.

In related news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,313.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $10,048,504.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,997,953.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,313.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

