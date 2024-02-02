Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) Hits New 1-Year Low at $10.23

Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$10.23 and last traded at C$10.23, with a volume of 11680 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Yellow Pages from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Yellow Pages Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$141.92 million, a P/E ratio of 3.00, a PEG ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$11.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.63.

Yellow Pages (TSE:Y – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter. Yellow Pages had a return on equity of 54.28% and a net margin of 26.06%. The company had revenue of C$58.07 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yellow Pages Limited will post 2.7806122 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yellow Pages Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.02%. Yellow Pages’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.02%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider GoldenTree Asset Management LP sold 10,000 shares of Yellow Pages stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.15, for a total value of C$111,450.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,300 shares of company stock valued at $137,210. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Yellow Pages Company Profile

Yellow Pages Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides digital and print media, and marketing solutions in Canada. The company offers digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising to small and medium-sized enterprises.

Further Reading

