Zacks Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEXFree Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of IDEX in a research report issued on Thursday, February 1st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.22 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.21. The consensus estimate for IDEX’s current full-year earnings is $8.17 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for IDEX’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.22 EPS.

IEX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on IDEX from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.67.

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $220.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $209.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96. IDEX has a 1 year low of $183.76 and a 1 year high of $231.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is 31.53%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,802,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,687,772,000 after acquiring an additional 53,138 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in IDEX by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,269,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $746,628,000 after acquiring an additional 306,008 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in IDEX by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,106,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,660,000 after acquiring an additional 117,605 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,993,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $644,437,000 after purchasing an additional 64,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,190,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,632,000 after purchasing an additional 84,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

