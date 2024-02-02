Zegona Communications (LON:ZEG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $200.40

Zegona Communications plc (LON:ZEG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 200.40 ($2.55) and last traded at GBX 200 ($2.54), with a volume of 202523 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 183 ($2.33).

Zegona Communications Trading Up 9.3 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 175.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 88.17. The company has a market capitalization of £1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -366.00 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 13.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Richard Williams sold 11,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 167 ($2.12), for a total value of £20,001.59 ($25,427.90). In other Zegona Communications news, insider Richard Williams sold 11,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 167 ($2.12), for a total value of £20,001.59 ($25,427.90). Also, insider Ashley G. Martin acquired 13,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.91) per share, for a total transaction of £19,998 ($25,423.34). Corporate insiders own 74.62% of the company’s stock.

About Zegona Communications

Zegona Communications plc engages in investing in telecommunications, media, and technology businesses in Europe. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

