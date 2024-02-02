ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Raised to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $20.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $14.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $6.20 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $6.40 to $10.50 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.43.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ZIM

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Performance

ZIM opened at $13.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.88. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a twelve month low of $6.39 and a twelve month high of $25.12.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a negative net margin of 34.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post -5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Olympiad Research LP raised its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 24,225 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 24,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 3,904 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 461,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,710,000 after buying an additional 6,278 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 4,894 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 10,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. 17.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.