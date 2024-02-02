Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.240-0.240 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $275.0 million-$275.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $276.5 million.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $17.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.07. Zumiez has a 1 year low of $13.19 and a 1 year high of $28.97.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $216.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.58 million. Zumiez had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 4.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Zumiez will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zumiez by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,475 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Zumiez by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,923 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Zumiez by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,838 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Zumiez by 946.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 806 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Zumiez by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,378 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company also offers hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

