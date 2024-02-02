ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
ZW Data Action Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of CNET opened at $0.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.00. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $2.19.
ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The business services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.18 million for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative return on equity of 81.34% and a negative net margin of 28.87%.
ZW Data Action Technologies Company Profile
ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services to small and medium enterprises through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.
