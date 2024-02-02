ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of CNET opened at $0.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.00. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $2.19.

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The business services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.18 million for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative return on equity of 81.34% and a negative net margin of 28.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ZW Data Action Technologies Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ZW Data Action Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. ( NASDAQ:CNET Free Report ) by 771.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,097 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.41% of ZW Data Action Technologies worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services to small and medium enterprises through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

Featured Stories

