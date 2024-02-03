10,500 Shares in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Bought by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,499,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,315,000 after buying an additional 317,335 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 11,512,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,849,000 after buying an additional 862,050 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,371,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,744,000 after buying an additional 130,100 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,108,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,301,000 after purchasing an additional 33,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,606,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,733,000 after purchasing an additional 323,756 shares in the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYV stock opened at $88.15 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.25 and a 52-week high of $101.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.38 and a beta of 1.30.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.51. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 162.05% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Joe Berchtold sold 119,100 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $10,493,901.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 442,107 shares in the company, valued at $38,954,047.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LYV shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI raised Live Nation Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised Live Nation Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.91.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

