113,180 Shares in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Purchased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 113,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,898,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QYLD. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 154,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 37,925 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 172,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 95,402 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 53,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 130.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $17.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $16.09 and a one year high of $18.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.29.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Announces Dividend

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.179 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.07%.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

