11,394 Shares in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Purchased by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLDM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 6,975.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 66,752 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,818,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA GLDM opened at $40.37 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a one year low of $35.91 and a one year high of $41.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.03.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.