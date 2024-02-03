1,200 Shares in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Bought by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 124,405.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,664,050,000 after buying an additional 104,426,113 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,661,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,021,130,000 after buying an additional 75,867 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 6.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,157,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,265,928,000 after buying an additional 575,007 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,364,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,188,408,000 after buying an additional 16,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 33.8% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,381,656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $754,405,000 after buying an additional 853,971 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALB shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Albemarle from $265.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Albemarle from $200.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.16.

Shares of ALB opened at $114.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.05, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.92 and its 200-day moving average is $156.10. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.00 and a fifty-two week high of $293.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.96). Albemarle had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 33.63%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.50 earnings per share. Albemarle’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 21.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman purchased 1,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $121.86 per share, with a total value of $167,313.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,746 shares in the company, valued at $334,627.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

