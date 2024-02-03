12,112 Shares in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 12,112 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 36.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth about $208,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Insider Activity at Jack Henry & Associates

In other news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total value of $53,822.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,191. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $161.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.46.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $165.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $136.57 and a one year high of $182.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.65.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.07. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $571.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.02%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.