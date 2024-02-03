12,112 Shares in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 12,112 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 36.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth about $208,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Jack Henry & Associates
In other news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total value of $53,822.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,191. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance
Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $165.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $136.57 and a one year high of $182.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.65.
Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.07. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $571.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.02%.
Jack Henry & Associates Profile
Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.
