1,307 Shares in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Acquired by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 679,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $107,689,000 after purchasing an additional 15,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RNR shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $249.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.44.

In related news, EVP David E. Marra sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total value of $171,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,699 shares in the company, valued at $18,251,071. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP David E. Marra sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total value of $171,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,699 shares in the company, valued at $18,251,071. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.05, for a total transaction of $209,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,449 shares in the company, valued at $16,817,863.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

RNR stock opened at $226.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.42, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.45. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $174.22 and a 1 year high of $233.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $205.22 and a 200 day moving average of $202.26.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.13 by $3.64. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 33.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 2.97%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

