1,336 Shares in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Acquired by Milestone Investment Advisors LLC

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ATR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 10.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 6.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 9.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 7.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 0.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 122,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,429,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATR stock opened at $130.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.53. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.89 and a 1-year high of $133.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.95%.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total transaction of $403,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,745,646.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.38, for a total value of $306,443.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,370.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total transaction of $403,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,646.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised shares of AptarGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.25.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures.

