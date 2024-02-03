1,870 Shares in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Acquired by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Insulet by 104.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Insulet in the third quarter worth $31,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 228.8% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 263 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the third quarter valued at $48,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Insulet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $180.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Insulet in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Insulet from $325.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Insulet from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.33.

Insulet Stock Down 0.7 %

PODD stock opened at $194.02 on Friday. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $125.82 and a twelve month high of $335.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.46, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $202.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.31.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.31. Insulet had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $432.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.82 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.33, for a total value of $3,286,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,835.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Further Reading

