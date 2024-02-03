1,875 Shares in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Bought by Milestone Investment Advisors LLC

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,875 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 116,608.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,090,978,000 after acquiring an additional 24,483,134 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,067,232,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Visa by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,621,287,000 after buying an additional 5,864,340 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Visa by 50.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,012,583 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,802,668,000 after buying an additional 5,391,512 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1,634.8% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 3,938,026 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $935,202,000 after buying an additional 3,711,026 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.55.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $277.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.76 and a 1 year high of $279.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $262.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.94%.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $2,084,688.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,456,790.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,707 shares of company stock valued at $22,738,021 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

