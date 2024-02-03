1,931 Shares in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Bought by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,931 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 327.1% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc bought a new position in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $124.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $88.33 billion, a PE ratio of 67.93, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.75. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.19 and a 12-month high of $133.53.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 174.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. TheStreet cut shares of Blackstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

