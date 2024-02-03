1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $8.73 million during the quarter.
1st Capital Bancorp Stock Performance
FISB opened at $11.33 on Friday. 1st Capital Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $11.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.11 million, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.58.
1st Capital Bancorp Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than 1st Capital Bancorp
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Receive News & Ratings for 1st Capital Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Capital Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.