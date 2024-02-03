2,337 Shares in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Bought by Milestone Investment Advisors LLC

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,337 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 425.0% in the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in Medtronic by 209.0% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 48.9% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Medtronic Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $87.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $68.84 and a 1 year high of $92.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.56.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Medtronic Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 89.90%.
About Medtronic
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
