2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) Stock Rating Upgraded by SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink upgraded shares of 2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $18.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $5.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wedbush downgraded 2seventy bio from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of 2seventy bio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.17.

TSVT stock opened at $5.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $265.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.88. 2seventy bio has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $15.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.22.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $12.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.39 million. 2seventy bio had a negative return on equity of 47.12% and a negative net margin of 126.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 2seventy bio will post -3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 2seventy bio news, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 25,613 shares of 2seventy bio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total transaction of $99,122.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 231,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,435.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other 2seventy bio news, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 25,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total value of $99,122.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 231,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,435.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO William D. Baird III sold 33,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total transaction of $130,229.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 162,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,707.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,305 shares of company stock valued at $523,183. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in 2seventy bio in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in 2seventy bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in 2seventy bio by 754.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in 2seventy bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. The company's products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and chimeric antigen receptor-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

