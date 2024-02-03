2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX) Stock Price Up 2.2%

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX – Get Free Report) rose 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.83 and last traded at $22.58. Approximately 638,701 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 1,301,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.09.

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.13 and a 200-day moving average of $16.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC owned 1.14% of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF

The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.

