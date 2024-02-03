36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) Stock Price Up 6.4%

36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.53 and last traded at $0.51. 6,653 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 15,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

36Kr Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.74.

36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. 36Kr had a negative return on equity of 29.88% and a negative net margin of 27.91%. The company had revenue of $13.29 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

36Kr Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 36Kr stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in 36Kr Holdings Inc. ( NASDAQ:KRKR Free Report ) by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.07% of 36Kr worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

36Kr Holdings Inc provides content and business services in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, media and entertainment, consumer, retail, and healthcare.

Featured Articles

