36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) Stock Price Up 6.4%

36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.53 and last traded at $0.51. 6,653 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 15,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.74.
36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. 36Kr had a negative return on equity of 29.88% and a negative net margin of 27.91%. The company had revenue of $13.29 million during the quarter.
36Kr Holdings Inc provides content and business services in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, media and entertainment, consumer, retail, and healthcare.
