570 Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Acquired by Milestone Investment Advisors LLC

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 570 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 77.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.67.

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP stock opened at $248.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $249.74. The stock has a market cap of $151.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.79.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,099,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

