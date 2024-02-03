5,850 Shares in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Acquired by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,850 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $945,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at $213,049,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in First Solar by 197.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,880,000 after buying an additional 887,443 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Solar during the first quarter valued at $121,554,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in First Solar by 889.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 453,658 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $98,671,000 after buying an additional 511,143 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in First Solar by 125.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 848,623 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $137,130,000 after buying an additional 472,327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total transaction of $422,448.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,400,056.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

FSLR stock opened at $141.82 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $232.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.82.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.41. First Solar had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $801.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on FSLR shares. Barclays raised First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on First Solar in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $211.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $239.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. BNP Paribas began coverage on First Solar in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded First Solar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $215.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Solar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.00.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

