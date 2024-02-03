592 Shares in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Purchased by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,617,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,640,000 after acquiring an additional 342,468 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 38,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 141,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,909,000 after acquiring an additional 13,537 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on ELV. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com cut Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $564.60.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $495.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $116.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.44. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $412.00 and a one year high of $501.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $476.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $463.64.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $42.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.52%.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

