597,848 Shares in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Purchased by Newport Trust Company LLC

Newport Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 597,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,134,000. Newport Trust Company LLC owned 0.17% of Consolidated Edison at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 89,231.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,145,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141,220 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at about $318,245,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,730 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the second quarter worth about $53,496,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,079,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,553,000 after buying an additional 481,565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ED shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.50 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp raised Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.46.

Consolidated Edison stock traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.10. 1,978,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,751,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.09 and a 200 day moving average of $90.23. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.46 and a 12-month high of $100.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

