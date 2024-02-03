73,930 Shares in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Acquired by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 73,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,401,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of HealthEquity at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 247.3% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 229.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HQY stock opened at $77.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 4.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 227.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.55. HealthEquity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.86 and a fifty-two week high of $78.32.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $249.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.63 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 3.00%. Equities analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

HQY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on HealthEquity from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on HealthEquity from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on HealthEquity from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HealthEquity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.25.

In related news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 2,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $181,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,674,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ian Sacks sold 45,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $2,857,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 109,630 shares in the company, valued at $6,961,505. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Delano Ladd sold 2,586 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $181,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,674,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,603 shares of company stock valued at $3,179,892 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

