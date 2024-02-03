8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) Receives $3.72 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.72.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of 8X8 from $4.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum upgraded 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on 8X8 from $4.00 to $3.30 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday.

8X8 Stock Performance

NASDAQ EGHT opened at $3.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.22. The company has a market cap of $365.87 million, a PE ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.53. 8X8 has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $6.49.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 5.95% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 8X8 will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other 8X8 news, insider Hunter Middleton sold 8,464 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total value of $29,877.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 438,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,271.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Hunter Middleton sold 8,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total value of $29,877.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 438,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,549,271.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Samuel C. Wilson sold 46,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total transaction of $165,345.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,038,856 shares in the company, valued at $3,667,161.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,854 shares of company stock valued at $263,464. Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 8X8

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of 8X8 by 832.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in 8X8 by 1,620.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 9,758 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It provides 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers enterprise voice with public switched telephone network connectivity, video meetings, and unified messaging, as well as direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and short and multimedia services; 8×8 Contact Center, a multi-channel cloud-based contact center solution; and 8×8 CPaaS, a set of global communications Platform-as-a-Service.

Featured Articles

