908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) CFO Joseph H. Iv Griffith Sells 5,698 Shares

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Free Report) CFO Joseph H. Iv Griffith sold 5,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $39,886.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,977. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

908 Devices Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ MASS opened at $7.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.08. 908 Devices Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.85 and a 12 month high of $12.51.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.08. 908 Devices had a negative return on equity of 21.67% and a negative net margin of 81.57%. The firm had revenue of $14.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 908 Devices Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of 908 Devices by 171.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 908 Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of 908 Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of 908 Devices by 567.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of 908 Devices by 960.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; Maven and Trace C2, an online device for bioprocess monitoring and control; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis.

