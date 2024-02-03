AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Position Increased by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 55.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,586 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,079 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in AAON were worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of AAON by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in AAON by 20.6% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 651 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in AAON by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in AAON by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,696 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in AAON by 3.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. 47.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at AAON

In other news, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 99,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total transaction of $6,340,636.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,421,445.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,002. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 99,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total value of $6,340,636.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,421,445.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,093 shares of company stock worth $11,561,751 over the last 90 days. 19.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAON Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:AAON opened at $73.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82 and a beta of 0.89. AAON, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.97 and a 1-year high of $75.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.15.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $311.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.63 million. AAON had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 15.18%. AAON’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAON Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.64%.

AAON Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Featured Articles

