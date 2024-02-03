AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by KLR Investment Advisors LLC

KLR Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 372,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,154,000 after acquiring an additional 17,879 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 9,979.7% in the 2nd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 135,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,279,000 after acquiring an additional 134,327 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 358,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,351,000 after acquiring an additional 37,368 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 23,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth $486,807,000. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $168.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,870,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,794,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.03. The firm has a market cap of $303.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.57. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $172.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. William Blair raised AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.13.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

