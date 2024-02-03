AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for approximately 1.5% of Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $11,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 140.0% during the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. HSBC lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.13.

ABBV traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $168.67. The company had a trading volume of 7,870,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,794,196. The company has a market cap of $303.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.22, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.57. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $172.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.03.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

