Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN) Trading 8% Higher

Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.24 and last traded at $8.23. 702,455 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 1,040,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.62.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SLRN. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Acelyrin from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Acelyrin from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Acelyrin in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Acelyrin in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Acelyrin in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Acelyrin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

Acelyrin Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.16.

Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.40). On average, equities research analysts expect that Acelyrin, Inc. will post -7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Shao-Lee Lin sold 10,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total value of $79,220.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,603,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,878,496.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Acelyrin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Acelyrin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Acelyrin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Acelyrin by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 6,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Acelyrin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

