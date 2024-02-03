Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Adtalem Global Education from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adtalem Global Education has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.67.

ATGE stock opened at $48.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.46 and a 200-day moving average of $50.38. Adtalem Global Education has a 12-month low of $33.59 and a 12-month high of $62.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.93.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $393.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, SVP Blake Simpson sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total value of $32,576.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,010.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 20,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $1,113,017.33. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 161,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,869,702.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Blake Simpson sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total transaction of $32,576.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,986 shares in the company, valued at $473,010.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,983 shares of company stock worth $1,397,594. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATGE. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 65.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 336.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the second quarter worth $35,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 30.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the second quarter worth $44,000. 95.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

