ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ADTN. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of ADTRAN from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Argus cut shares of ADTRAN from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Shares of ADTN opened at $6.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.77 and a 200-day moving average of $7.41. The company has a market cap of $527.29 million, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.17. ADTRAN has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $18.67.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $272.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.80 million. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ADTRAN will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 165.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 686.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 328.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end fiber networking solutions for communications service provider, enterprises, and government customers in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

