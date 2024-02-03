Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by Fidelis Capital Partners LLC

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 13.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,242 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dantai Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 170.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dantai Capital Ltd now owns 12,460 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 7,860 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,426,000. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC now owns 262,718 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,013,000 after purchasing an additional 22,984 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,961 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 68,595 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,053,000 after purchasing an additional 5,722 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $136.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday. Melius raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.88.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $177.66 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.92 and a twelve month high of $184.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 341.66, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.28.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

