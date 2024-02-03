Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) PT Raised to $190.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $190.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Northland Securities upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $177.88.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ AMD opened at $177.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.26 billion, a PE ratio of 341.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.63. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $75.92 and a twelve month high of $184.92.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,117,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.