Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Sets New 1-Year High at $14.18

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$14.18 and last traded at C$14.17, with a volume of 191957 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.82.

ARE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$10.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Aecon Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aecon Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.15.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.92, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of C$898.28 million, a PE ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.89%.

In related news, Senior Officer Adam Robert Borgatti sold 10,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.07, for a total transaction of C$121,282.39. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

