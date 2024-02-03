Afentra (OTCMKTS:STGAF) Trading Up 1.7%

Afentra plc (OTCMKTS:STGAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.44 and last traded at $0.44. 10,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 6,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

Afentra Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average of $0.33.

About Afentra

Afentra plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an upstream oil and gas company primarily in Africa. The company is involved in the appraisal, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It holds 34% interest in an exploration project covering approximately 22,840 square kilometers located in Somaliland.

